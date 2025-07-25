Buckfest 2025 is Headed to Nashville

BuckFest 2025 is taking over Marathon Music Works (1402 Clinton St, Nashville) on October 10th & 11th for the ultimate arcade showdown, live music party, and all-out Big Buck Hunter celebration. Doors open at 3pm on Friday and 1pm on Saturday!

The main event of BuckFest 2025 is Big Buck World Championship XVIII—an epic two-day tournament where the top 128 sharpshooters from the U.S., Canada, and Australia battle it out for glory, Pappy’s Jug, and a jaw-dropping $125,000+ prize pool, including a $25,000 grand prize for the ultimate champ! Learn more here.

BuckFest is FREE, open to all ages, and packed with non-stop action. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, so bring your crew and come hungry for fun.

The event will feature:

Big Buck World Championship XVIII with over $125,000 in cash and prizes up for grabs.

Big Buck Amateur Open Tournament

Open to players 13+ who have never competed in a Big Buck World Championship.

Live music

Popular Nashville eats

FREE arcade games with unlimited plays

Pop-up market with local shops to stock up on Nashville favorites and so much more!

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email