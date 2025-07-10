Burger Joint Bubba’s 33 Could Be Opening in Murfreesboro

Bubba’s 33 could be opening in Murfreesboro, reports What Now Nashville.

The proposed restaurant was on the agenda for a recent planning commission meeting for a site review. The proposed restaurant will be 7,105 square feet, sitting on a 2.54-acre parcel on North Thompson Lane.

According to the Bubba’s 33 website, it is a U.S. burger joint with a special concentration in the South, Southwest, and Midwest. It first opened its doors in 2013 as a sports bar concept and is part of the Texas Roadhouse family of restaurants. Currently, there are no Bubba’s 33 restaurants in the Nashville area.

On the menu, you will find pizza, wings, burgers, pastas, salads, with entree choices of grilled salmon and grilled ribeye. See the complete menu here.

