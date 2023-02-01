Bryan Adams and Joan Jett will Perform at Bridgestone this Summer

Bryan Adams announced on social media the ‘So Happy it Hurts’ tour in 2023 will head out to 26 cities this summer.

Joining Adams as special guests will be Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. The tour will kick off in Baltimore before heading to Nashville on Saturday, June 17th.

Get PRE-SALE tickets TODAY at 10am local time with password: SOHAPPYUSA. Find tickets here.

General sale tickets go on sale Friday, February 3 at noon.

The tour will be in support of Adam’s album So Happy it Hurts which was released on March 11, 2022.