Broadway Honky Tonk Robert’s Western World Announces Renovations

One of the few non-celebrity bars on Broadway will soon undergo renovations. Robert’s Western World, located at 416 Broadway, shared the popular venue will begin renovations that might require some temporary closures or changes to daily operations.

The family-owned bar shared in a statement, “Our main goal is to maintain the integrity of our building as we protect, preserve, and perpetuate the history and the music that made ‘Music City,’” says the Joneses, who until 2022, also owned the building that housed Ernest Tubb Record Shop. “Robert’s is the last real honky tonk in downtown Nashville. We are not celebrity-owned. We are family owned and operated and plan to keep it that way.”

Metro approved plans to build out the second floor of the building. The second floor build out will be its own entity with a separate alleyway entrance. The second floor build out will provide room for another stage. A third-floor addition will be for the back-of-house use, not for the public, the honky tonk shared. No renovation to the first floor is planned, only necessary structural and plumbing updates. The upgrades might require temporary closures or changes to daily operations.

