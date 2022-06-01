Movies Under the Stars will begin on June 6th with Encanto at Barfield Crescent Park (697 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128)
The movies are free for all ages! Concessions will be available to purchase. Bring your blankets and/or lawn chairs.
For more information click HERE or contact Leslie Wright, 615-893-7439, [email protected]
WEEK OF / MOVIE
June 6 / Encanto
June 13 / Ghostbusters
June 20: Sing 2
June 27: Annie
No Movie July 4
July 5: Luca
July 11: Raiders of the Lost Ark
July 18: The Incredibles
July 25: Back to the Future
LOCATIONS
Mondays (and Tuesday, July 5)
Barfield Crescent Park
697 Veterans Pkwy
Thursdays
Richard Siegel Neighborhood Park
515 Cherry Lane
Fridays
Patterson Park
521 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Saturdays
Fountains at Gateway
1500 Medical Center Pkwy
For more local events like Movies Under the Stars visit https://rutherfordsource.com/local-living/