Movies Under the Stars will begin on June 6th with Encanto at Barfield Crescent Park (697 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128)

The movies are free for all ages! Concessions will be available to purchase. Bring your blankets and/or lawn chairs.

For more information click HERE or contact Leslie Wright, 615-893-7439, [email protected]

WEEK OF / MOVIE

June 6 / Encanto

June 13 / Ghostbusters

June 20: Sing 2

June 27: Annie

No Movie July 4

July 5: Luca

July 11: Raiders of the Lost Ark

July 18: The Incredibles

July 25: Back to the Future

LOCATIONS

Mondays (and Tuesday, July 5)

Barfield Crescent Park

697 Veterans Pkwy

Thursdays

Richard Siegel Neighborhood Park

515 Cherry Lane

Fridays

Patterson Park

521 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

Saturdays

Fountains at Gateway

1500 Medical Center Pkwy

