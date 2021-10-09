Smyrna Parks and Recreation and Carpe Artista have been hard at work planning this unique event for our community to enjoy!

Bring the whole family to Smyrna’s Historic Depot District, 98 Front Street Smyrna TN 37167 on Friday, October 15th, or Saturday, October 16th from 6 – 9 pm, for Haunting on Front Street.

This family-friendly event features walking lantern tours of historic buildings in the Depot District, food vendors, costumes, spooky stories, giveaways, and more!

Visit https://www.townofsmyrna.org/Home/Components/News/News/4625/ for more information.