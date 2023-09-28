Bridgestone Arena to Get Nearly $20 Million in Upgrades and Renovations for Predators 2023-24 Season

At Bridgestone Arena, the work to remain one of the world’s top sports and entertainment venues never stops.

As fans return to the building for the upcoming hockey season, they will experience numerous upgrades completed this summer at an expense of nearly $20 million, along with some additional changes as the season progresses. The following is an overview of the renovations that have been recently completed, those still in progress and those yet to come.

Renovations and Projects Completed During the 2022-23 Hockey Season

Exterior Sobro LED Guitar Pick with Traxon Lighting

Music City Taps Bar located in Section 119

Big Machine Vodka Electric Lounge at Section 120

Cotton Candy Robots – self serve kiosks that fulfills every kid’s dreams

Twice Daily’s with Amazon Just Walk Out technology located at Section 323 and Section 113.

Lexus Lounge LED Screen

Pedestal Ticket Scanners added in an effort to decrease total time in line for fans as they enter the arena.

New for the 2023-24 Season

Predators Home Hockey Compound

With a heavy focus on new technology and new look, the Predators have updated their home hockey facilities. Upgrades and renovations have been incorporated into the following areas:

Player Lounge

Player Changing Room

Coaches War Room

AV Upgrades (Theater Room and Main Locker Room)

Trainer Office Expansion

LED Lighting Upgrade

Hockey Hallway outside Main Locker Room

Locker Room and Lexus Lounge Entry Doors

As always, the Predators welcome feedback as they continue to improve and develop Bridgestone Arena for the best fans in sports. Fans are encouraged to stop by Guest Services built by Cabinets to Go adjacent to section 102 or text 615-502-4848 with any questions or comments.

Full Story at Nashville Predators

More Sports News