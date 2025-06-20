Bridgestone Arena Ranks Ninth In the United States for Ticket Sales

Nashville, Tenn. (June 18, 2025) – Bridgestone Arena ranks ninth in the United States and 26th in the world for ticket sales according to the international publication Pollstar’s 2025 Q2 Report. From Nov. 14, 2024, through May 14, 2025, Bridgestone Arena sold 363,188 tickets and grossed $34,954,461 in total revenue (inclusive solely of show and concert tickets).

“We’re incredibly proud to see Bridgestone Arena once again ranked among the top 10 venues in the U.S.,” said David Kells, Bridgestone Arena Chief Venues Officer. “This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team, as well as the strong partnerships we’ve built with artists, agents, promoters and managers. We’re thankful to everyone who chooses to bring their shows to Bridgestone Arena and to the fans who continue to make Nashville a premier destination for live entertainment.”

Bridgestone Arena ranks among top venues in ticket sales, including Sphere (Las Vegas, Nev.), Madison Square Garden (New York, N.Y.), Dickies Arena (Fort Worth, Texas), Barclays Center (Brooklyn, N.Y.), State Farm Arena (Atlanta, Ga.), Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia, Pa.), Prudential Center (Newark, N.J.) and Allstate Arena (Rosemont, Ill.).

Between November 14, 2024, and May 14, 2025, Bridgestone Arena hosted a total of 89 events, including hockey games. Notable highlights from this period include five consecutive months during which the venue held at least 12 events. The arena also marked significant milestones, serving as the host of the 2025 SEC Men’s Basketball Championship and the 58th Annual CMA Awards. Additionally, seven artists—Kacey Musgraves, Cody Johnson, Billy Strings, Kill Tony, Theo Von, Kane Brown and Pearl Jam—each performed two consecutive shows during this time frame. Bridgestone Arena also welcomed new sold-out headliners including Kelsea Ballerini, Hans Zimmer, Deftones, Forrest Frank, Mariah Carey and Little Big Town.

Pollstar Magazine focuses primarily on the concert industry and reports on news regarding sports and entertainment. The nominating committee is comprised of industry leaders in all facets of the entertainment business, including arena managers, artists, artist managers, agents and promoters from across the country and abroad.

Serving as the home for numerous national and international events, Bridgestone Arena has the distinction of being one of the busiest venues in the United States since the doors first opened in 1996, hosting more than 27 million guests during that time. Bridgestone Arena has 17 consecutive and 20 overall nominations for the Pollstar Magazine Arena Year of the Award, winning the award in 2014, 2017 and 2023. Bridgestone Arena was recently named the 2024 Academy of Country Music Venue of the Year for the seventh time.

To receive regular updates on upcoming events at Bridgestone Arena go to BridgestoneArena.com. For more information on the Nashville Predators, game schedule and ticket availability, please visit NashvillePredators.com.

