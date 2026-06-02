Bridgestone Arena Ranks 10th in the Nation in Gross Revenue for All Venues

Nashville, Tenn. (June 1, 2026) – Bridgestone Arena ranks 10th in the United States and 18th in the world among all venues according to Billboard’s 2026 Midyear Boxscore Report. From Oct. 1, 2025, through March 31, 2026, Bridgestone Arena welcomed over 367,000 guests and brought in $34.8 million through concerts, comedy shows and other entertainment events. More Sports News

“It’s exciting to see Bridgestone Arena continue to serve the nation and the world as a top venue while welcoming thousands each year,” Nashville Predators Chief Venues Officer David Kells said. “This is a true testament to our amazing staff who work hard to ensure that fans, performers and athletes have the best experience in Nashville. Thank you to the promoters, artists, managers and touring professionals who continue to make Bridgestone Arena a must play. We look forward to welcoming many more artists and fans to Nashville as we celebrate our 30th year in Music City.”

Bridgestone Arena ranks in the Top 10 venues along with The Sphere (Las Vegas), Madison Square Garden (New York), Kia Forum (Inglewood, Calif.), T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas), Capital One Arena (Washington), State Farm Arena (Atlanta), Barclays Center (Brooklyn, N.Y.), Xfinity Mobile Arena (Philadelphia) and American Airlines Center (Dallas) in total gross revenue.

Bridgestone Arena hosted 34 events from October 2025 through March 2026, not including Nashville Predators home games. During this time, Lainey Wilson welcomed a sold-out crowd to her first headline show in October; Sabrina Carpenter hosted back-to-back sellouts in November; Billy Strings welcomed back-to-back sold-out crowds in February; and Nate Bargatze brought the biggest comedy weekend in Bridgestone Arena history with over 50,000 fans in attendance in December. The arena also welcomed thousands of basketball fans at back-to-back men’s basketball games on Dec. 5 (Kentucky vs. Gonzaga) and Dec. 6 (Tennessee vs. Illinois) and hosted the 2026 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament from March 11-15.

Billboard serves as the world’s top music publication, known for creating industry charts and providing coverage of music, tour and industry trends. Billboard’s Midyear Boxscore tracks top-grossing tours, artists and venues through directly reported data.

Serving as the home for numerous national and international events, Bridgestone Arena has the distinction of being one of the busiest venues in the United States since the doors first opened in 1996, hosting more than 50 million guests during that time.

Bridgestone Arena enters its 30th year by reaffirming its long-standing commitment to Nashville’s continued growth and vitality. Looking ahead, the large-scale renovation project – Smashville’s Next Stage: Broadway 2030 – is underway and will transform the venue into a best-in-class destination for patrons, performers and athletes. Envisioned as a premier gathering place where the world comes together to experience sports, entertainment and hospitality, this next chapter reinforces Bridgestone Arena’s enduring role at the heart of Nashville and Broadway’s future. For more information, visit Broadway2030.com.

Source: Nashville Preds

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