Bridgestone Arena By the Numbers for 2025

Bridgestone Arena will celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2026. In 2025, the venue hosted 151 events, attracting 1.8 million fans.

Other interesting facts about the arena for 2025:

It hosted quite a few residencies, which included Cody Johnson, Billy Strings, Kill Tony, Kane Brown, Theo Von, Pearl Jam, Sabrina Carpenter, and Nate Bargatze.

21 artists headlined Bridgestone for the first time – Kelsea Ballerini, Hans Zimmer, Deftones, Kill Tony, Forrest Frank, Breaking Benjamin, Theo Von, Billy Idol, Music City Rodeo, Ateez, Ghost, Disney Descendants, Benson Boone, Tate McRae, Mana, Lainey Wilson, Laufey, NBA Youngboy, Playboi Carti, Tommee Proffitt, and MGK.

Ateez was the first K-pop event to sell out at the arena; it was the second K-pop event there.

Mana headlined Bridgestone for the first time, selling over 15,000 tickets, which was the second-highest attended Latin concert.

Nate Bargatze hosted the biggest comedy weekend ever at Bridgestone. Bargatze is the only comedian to ever sell out the arena for three consecutive shows with over 50,000 fans in attendance.

Kicking off 2026, the arena will host the Nashville Predators, Monster Jam, and the Harlem Globetrotters in January. Find tickets here.

MORE EVENTS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email