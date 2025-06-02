Brew at the Zoo Returns June 13

Nashville Zoo’s Brew at the Zoo returns Friday, June 13 from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The annual summer event is an after-hours, adults-only event benefiting endangered species and habitats around the world. The event features up-close animal encounters, live music, food trucks, and plenty of beer samples from the city’s most impressive breweries. Tickets are now available for purchase on the Zoo’s website.

Brew at the Zoo is the second event in the Sips Series lineup that raises money for the Zoo’s conservation efforts, enabling the Zoo to make a broader impact by funding research, habitat protection, breeding programs and education initiatives around the globe as well as in our own backyard. Guests can explore the Zoo while sampling from more than 60 craft breweries and alternative beverage options. Live music will be scattered along the Zoo’s pathways and food will be available for purchase from local food trucks. Several of the Zoo’s animal habitats including tiger, bear and flamingo will be open until sundown with zookeepers available to answer guests’ questions.

This summer event is an adults-only event. Conservation Champion ticket holders have a chance to meet Hamish, the Zoo’s most recent celebrity. Guests are strongly encouraged to arrive and depart via rideshare or have a designated driver for this event. Designated driver tickets are available but attendees must still be age 21 and older. Designated drivers will not receive beverage samples, but will receive a bottle of water and a snack voucher at check-in.

Brew at the Zoo is sponsored by Ajax Turner, Frugal MacDoogal, Rhizome Productions, Anheuser-Busch, Twice Daily, WKRN, and Curated Events. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.nashvillezoo.org/brew.

