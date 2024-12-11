Brett Young to Host Free Concert Outside of Bridgestone Arena

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey will bring iconic and memorable music performances to Nashville friends this holiday season with a free live music event on the outdoor plaza at Bridgestone Arena (home of the NHL’s Nashville Predators) on Tuesday, December 17 from 4 – 6:30pm.

Country superstar Brett Young will headline the “Carols by the Barrels” concert, with performances by Kelsey Hart and Harper Grace and emceed by the host of TuneIn’s The BIG 615, Storme Warren. Guests can also enjoy special cocktails, custom barrel stave ornaments, branded giveaways and more next to a picture-worthy Jack Daniel’s Barrel Tree made of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey Barrels.

The event is part of a national program from Jack Daniel’s this holiday season that will also include a concert event in Los Angeles featuring Grammy-nominated artist Masego and pop-up holiday karaoke activations in local bars across the country. Jack Daniel’s Carols by the Barrels supports Operation Ride Home, a program in partnership with the Armed Services YMCA (ASYMCA) that assists junior-enlisted service members and families travel from their military bases of service to see their loved ones. Since it began in 2011, nearly 13,000 people have made the trip home to experience the joys of this special season.

“Jack Daniel’s and music have always gone hand in hand when it comes to gathering people for great company and great times,” said Loni Gray, Jack Daniel’s Senior Brand Manager. “Carols by the Barrels carries on this legacy by bringing a touch of Jack Daniel’s to the timeless holiday caroling tradition with unforgettable performances and pop-up activations.”

Jack Daniel’s Carols by the Barrels Nashville concert event is free and open to the public, while space lasts.

For more information, visit www.jackdaniels.com.

