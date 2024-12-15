Brenda Lee’s Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree is Named State of Tennessee Holiday Song

Brenda Lee was honored at a ceremony at the Tennessee State Capitol naming her classic song “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” the Official Holiday Song of Tennessee. Lee was given a signed proclamation by Governor Bill Lee and Representative Jason Powell (D-Nashville).

Representative Powell filed the bill making the song the official holiday song of the state last December. The bill passed the state legislature earlier this year and was signed into law by Governor Bill Lee in April.

“Brenda Lee is a music icon and a true Tennessee treasure. ‘Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree’ has spread holiday joy throughout the world for decades and we are proud her number one song was made in Nashville,” said Representative Jason Powell. “I am thrilled that my legislation made the beloved ‘Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree’ by Brenda Lee the first official holiday song of Tennessee.”

Rock and Roll Hall and Country Music Hall of Famer Brenda Lee was also recognized for her holiday hit “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” with a plaque presentation by Spotify and the RIAA.

Spotify celebrated Lee for her milestone of hitting 1 billion streams on Spotify with her iconic song “Rocking Around The Christmas Tree,” which is the only holiday song by a female country artist to enter Spotify’s Billions Club. The hit song, which broke multiple records last year’s holiday season, sits at Number 1 on Spotify’s Top 50 US chart.

Lee was also honored for achieving 7x Platinum by the RIAA for “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree.” This gives Lee the second highest Christmas title certified in 2024 to date and the second highest certified Christmas title (song or album) in RIAA history.

