BRELAND has been making friends and admirers wherever he goes in Country music – and now he’s putting his goodwill to good use.
The Nashville artist will host “BRELAND & Friends” on April 12 at the Ryman Auditorium for his star-studded concert to benefit Oasis Center, aiming to help support local youth in need. The show will kick off at 7:30 pm CT.
Sponsored by Amazon Music, the “Cross Country” show will feature BRELAND plus a top-shelf lineup of guests including Tyler Braden, Kane Brown, Russell Dickerson, Mickey Guyton, Charles Kelley, RaeLynn, Restless Road, Seaforth, and Brittney Spencer with proceeds going to the Oasis Center.
“Oasis Center does incredible work with youth in crisis, and their impact on the Nashville community and beyond is unmatched,” BRELAND expresses. “I can’t think of a better location to celebrate and raise money for this amazing organization than the Mother Church itself. Every artist I have joining me at the Ryman represents the same altruistic ideals as the Oasis Center, and I’m so excited to share the stage with them.”
One of Middle Tennessee’s most comprehensive youth development agencies, Oasis Center is at the forefront of helping young people and their families navigate the complex challenges of today. Over 20 programs and services respond to the area’s diverse needs, and BRELAND and Oasis share the belief that the greatest impact happens when we bring people together and unite for a common purpose.
Tickets for the special evening – to help youth feel connected, loved, valued, and safe – are available here, and the event marks another high point for a talent who’s truly on the rise.
Up next, BRELAND will appear on high-profile stages such as Tortuga Music Festival (4/9) and Stagecoach Country Music Festival (4/29), with more dates to come.
