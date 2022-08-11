Breeze Airways™ Adds New Nonstop Flights from Nashville to New York/Westchester

Breeze Airways is adding new nonstop service from Nashville to New York/Westchester, with fares from just $39* one way. The airline will also add one-stop/no change of plane “BreezeThru” service to Norfolk, VA, from November 2, from just $39* one way.

From Nashville, TN:

New York/Westchester, NY (Wed, Fri and Mon, starting November 2, Nice from $39* one way; and Nicer from $79*); and

Norfolk, VA (one-stop/no plane change, Wed, Fri and Mon, starting November 2, Nice from $39* one way; and Nicer from $79*).

The airline also serves Hartford and Akron/Canton nonstop from Nashville.

The airline’s business model, which focuses on providing fast, efficient, and affordable air service between underserved city pairs, has continued to expand its footprint across the U.S. using mid-sized aircraft. The airline doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure and offers other benefits such as free family seating and a la carte pricing and upgrades including premium seating.

* Introductory fares promotion is only available when booking a new reservation and on select routes. Supply is limited. No advance purchase requirement applies. Promotion must be purchased by August 16, 2022 (11:59 pm ET) for travel by February 14, 2023. Price, rules and routes displayed includes taxes & government fees. Prices, rules, routes, and schedules are subject to change without notice. Restrictions and blackout dates may apply.

About Breeze Airways

Breeze Airways began service in May 2021 from 16 destinations primarily in the east and southeast of the United States. One year later, it was ranked as the No. 2 U.S. best domestic airline of 2021 by the readers of Travel + Leisure in the magazine’s World’s Best Awards. In 2022, Breeze expanded west across the U.S., including coast-to-coast flights, and now offers nonstop routes between 31 cities in 19 states. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze operates a fleet of Embraer 190/195 and Airbus A220-300 aircraft, with a focus on providing efficient and affordable flights between secondary airports, bypassing hubs for shorter travel times. With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features – including complimentary family seating – delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Flights are on sale at www.flybreeze.com and via the Breeze app.