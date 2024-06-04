Brandon Lake Leads at K LOVE Awards

Brandon Lake led the evening with double wins during the TBN broadcast of the 11th Annual K-LOVE Fan Awards which he also co-hosted with another of the evening’s winners, Sadie Robertson Huff. Taped live at the iconic OPRY House on May 26, Lake was honored as Male Artist of the Year, with his song “Praise You Anywhere” winning Worship Song of the Year, while Huff took home the Podcast of the Year award for “Whoa, That’s Good.” Anne Wilson received her second Female Artist of the Year award with Elevation Worship taking home their first win for Group of the Year, while for KING & COUNTRY was named Artist of the Year for the sixth time, and “Faithfully” by TobyMac was named Song of the Year.

The winners list was rounded out by Jonathan Roumie’s “Jonathan & Jesus” taking home the trophy for TV/Streaming Impact, New England Patriot’s Matthew Slater honored with the Sports Impact Award, Seph Schlueter’s “Counting My Blessings” named Breakout Single of the Year, The Chosen Season Four (Theatrical Release) awarded for Film Impact, and Zach William’s, “Rescue Story” winning for Book Impact.

Sponsored by Coca-Cola consolidated, the evening was elevated by electrifying and soul-stirring performances from some of the biggest names in Christian entertainment, with performances by Anne Wilson, Brandon Lake, CAIN, Crowder, Elevation Worship, Jeremy Camp, Matthew West and Terrian. The night also brought several surprise features as well including Housefires with the trio of Ryan Ellis, Blanca and Stephen McWhirter, Josh Baldwin and Jenn Johnson, Katy Nichole and Naomi Raine, Lauren Daigle with Ellie Holcomb, Rachael Lampa and Andrew Ripp, and Tauren Wells joined by Davies.

The roster of presenters featured an array of esteemed personalities from various fields as well, including sports legend Benjamin Watson and his wife Kirsten, renowned filmmaker and creator of The Chosen, Dallas Jenkins, actress Elizabeth Tabish (The Chosen), actor Jonathan Roumie (The Chosen) and television personality Willie Robertson. New York Times best-selling author and podcaster Annie F. Downs, country star and author Granger Smith and lauded speaker and author Lisa Harper also graced the stage as presenters along with acclaimed musicians Bart Millard, Brandon Heath, David Leonard, Ellie Holcomb, Jon Reddick, Josiah Queen, Matt Maher, Matthew West, Rebecca St. James, Riley Clemmons, Seph Schlueter, Taylor and Madison Cain and Tasha Layton.

Colton Dixon and Danny Gokey also introduced a very special tribute to Mandisa and TobyMac’s Diverse City member Gabe Patillo, both of whom passed away this past spring.

