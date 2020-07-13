MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – After a week on the run, the suspect in the shooting of his ex-girlfriend on the Fourth of July has been arrested.

Brandon Francis, 26, turned himself in to authorities on Saturday, July 11. He has been charged with attempted first-degree murder. The shooting occurred on Battle Ave. at approximately 7:15 a.m., July 4.

The preliminary investigation shows Francis shot his 26-year-old ex-girlfriend and then left the scene. The victim is in the hospital in critical condition.

Francis remains in jail at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $350,000 bond. He is expected to appear in Rutherford County General Sessions Court Aug. 24.

MORE CRIME NEWS