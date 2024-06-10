Bradley Academy Museum to Host Juneteenth Festival

Bradley Academy Museum and Cultural Center will host a festival for the celebration of Juneteenth which will be commemorated on June 15th this year.

Juneteenth is an American holiday that commemorates the June 19, 1865, announcement of the abolition of slavery in the U.S. state of Texas, the emancipation of African- American slaves throughout the former Confederacy of the southern United States. Celebrated on June 19, the word is a portmanteau of “June” and “nineteenth”.

There will be vendors, food trucks, poetry/singing performances, and games.

Address: 415 South Academy Street, Murfreesboro, TN

Date: Saturday, June 15

Time: 10am

This event is free and open to the public

