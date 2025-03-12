Brad Stine, God’s Comic: ‘Laugh While It’s Legal’ at The Lab at Zanies in Nashville

Get ready for an unforgettable night of laughter as renowned comedian Brad Stine brings his unique brand of humor to Nashville for a special taping of “Laugh While It’s Legal.” The event is set to take place at The Lab at Zanies on March 30th at 4PM. This exclusive performance promises to showcase Stine’s thought-provoking and hilariously entertaining style that has captivated audiences across the nation.

Brad Stine, known for his sharp wit and fearless commentary on contemporary issues, will

deliver a night filled with laughter, insight, and unexpected twists. With a career spanning over two decades, Stine has made a name for himself in the comedy world, appearing on numerous television shows, podcasts, and live stages. His ability to tackle sensitive topics with humor makes him a standout performer and a favorite among fans.

“Laugh While It’s Legal” tickets for the event are now available for purchase through Zanies.

Due to the limited seating and high demand, early ticket purchase is highly encouraged.

Want a discounted ticket at 15% off? Use code: Brad15

About Brad Stine:

Brad Stine is a nationally recognized comedian known for his engaging performances and

insightful humor. With a commitment to blending comedy with commentary, he has built a loyal following and continues to push the boundaries of stand-up comedy.

About Zanies:

Zanies Comedy Club is one of the premier comedy venues in the country, known for hosting some of the biggest names in comedy. Located in Nashville, Zanies is dedicated to showcasing top-notch talent and providing audiences with unforgettable live entertainment.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email