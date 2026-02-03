Brad Paisley to be Guest Mentor on American Idol

Three-time Grammy winner Brad Paisley will appear on American Idol this season as a guest mentor, alongside Keke Palmer, offering his guidance and musical expertise to this season’s top 20 hopefuls. Watch here.

Brad appeared in the season premiere, pranking his longtime friend and frequent comedic partner, Carrie Underwood, during auditions in Nashville at his alma mater, Belmont University.

American Idol airs Mondays from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and streams next day on Hulu. Brad Paisley will be featured in Episode 908, Top 20 at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii – Part 1, airing Monday, March 16, and Episode 909, Top 20 at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii – Part 2, airing Monday, March 23.

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email