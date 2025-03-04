Brad Paisley’s Comedy Night Returns to Fight Hunger in Nashville

Brad Paisley and actress and best-selling author Kimberly Williams-Paisley present the third annual “Groceries with Dignity & Comedy Without” with Brad Paisley & Friends on Sunday, April 13 at Zanies in Nashville benefitting The Store. Tickets are available HERE.

“Groceries with Dignity & Comedy Without” with Brad Paisley & Friends coincides with the Nashville Comedy Festival taking place April 3-13, nashcomedyfest.com.

The 2023 and 2024 events raised $225,000 dollars for The Store and featured comedians Nate Bargatze, John Crist, actress Bonnie Hunt, Kevin Nealon, Dusty Slay, The Groundlings, and comedic music performances by Brad who also emceed the evenings.

The Store founded by Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley, is a free-referral based grocery store that aims to empower low-income individuals and families in the Nashville area. The Store operates with the mission of allowing people to shop for their basic needs in a way that protects dignity and fosters hope.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email