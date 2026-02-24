Brad Paisley & Kimberly Williams-Paisley Return to Zanies for Fourth Annual Comedy Night Benefiting The Store

Global country music superstar Brad Paisley and actress and best-selling author Kimberly Williams-Paisley present the fourth annual “Groceries with Dignity & Comedy Without” with Brad Paisley & Friends on Sunday, April 19, at Zanies in Nashville, benefiting The Store. Tickets are available HERE. The event is sponsored by Prevost.

“Groceries with Dignity & Comedy Without” with Brad Paisley & Friends coincides with the Nashville Comedy Festival taking place April 9-19, nashcomedyfest.com.

The previous Zanies events raised $500,000 dollars for The Store and featured comedians Nate Bargatze, John Crist, Henry Cho, actress Bonnie Hunt, Kevin Nealon, Dusty Slay, The Groundlings, and Aaron Webber with comedic music performances by Brad, who also emceed the evenings.

Brad and Kimberly are co-founders of The Store, a nonprofit organization that offers a free, referral-based grocery store to empower families and individuals in need across Middle Tennessee. The Store’s unique model, which emphasizes dignity and choice, allows customers to select from a variety of fresh produce, healthy meats, dairy products, and pantry staples, catering to diverse dietary needs. A small, dedicated staff, supported by many volunteers, ensures efficient service and personal attention to each shopper.

This January, The Store officially opened its second location on the campus of TriStar Centennial Medical Center, part of HCA Healthcare. The buildout and operations of the new location have been made possible through generous corporate and private donations to The Store.

The original location opened in 2020 on Belmont University’s campus and, in 2025, served fresh, nutritious food and support services to 2200 families. Due to the growing hunger crisis, demand for The Store’s services continues to rise, and the waitlist has substantially lengthened. The opening of the second location will provide the opportunity to more than double the number of families currently being served.

