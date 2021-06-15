Homicide Unit detectives this afternoon swore out an arrest warrant charging Robert Miquel Johnson, 31, with the murder of his girlfriend, Pamela Paz, 44, whose body was found on the morning of May 2 in a small parking area on Pennington Bend Road at the Briley Parkway overpass. An autopsy determined that Paz died from neck trauma and/or strangulation.

Johnson is presently jailed in Wilson County on unrelated charges and will be booked in Nashville on the criminal homicide warrant in the near future.

Johnson was identified as a suspect during the course of the investigation, led by Detective Ryan Russell. He was interviewed and provided an alibi, which was subsequently proven to be false. Detectives located a witness who reported that the day before Paz’s body was found, Johnson attempted to sell her Dodge Charger with the victim deceased in the back seat.