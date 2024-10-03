Bowl with Your One of Your Favorite Local Celebrities

Have you ever wanted to bowl alongside your favorite celebrities like Chuck Wicks, Ronnie Russell, Chris Kirkpatrick or Jimmie Allen? If so, we have just the event for you.

On Sunday, November 3, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.come to Tenn Pin Alley in Columbia for Chuck Wicks’ Celebrity Pro-Am benefiting Special Forces Charitable Trust, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting warriors and their families.

The tournament consists of three qualifying games. The top four teams will advance to Baker Style Stepladder Finals Bracket. In addition, you’ll get the chance to win prizes and bid on some incredible items at the silent auction.

It’s destined to be a blast sharing the lanes with amazing talent like Randall Cobb, Marshall Kent, AJ Johnson and Mark Calcavecchia with 8 additional celebrities to be announced at a later time.

Cost is $100 per bowler with 3 slots per team. Payment due at time of registration. Availability is limited. Reserve your spot today by calling 931-381-2695. Tenn Pin Alley is located at 730 Mooresville Pike, Columbia.

