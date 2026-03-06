Bourbon & Bubbles Fest to Return to Percy Warner Park This April

A spring tradition blending Southern style with spirited tastings is set to return to the hills of Nashville this April, as the 2026 Bourbon & Bubbles Fest prepares to draw crowds to the Steeplechase grounds.

Scheduled for April 18 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Steeplechase Grandstands in Percy Warner Park (2500 Old Hickory Boulevard, Nashville).

, the event serves as a lively prelude to the long-running Iroquois Steeplechase, combining high-end beverage tastings with a fashion-forward social scene.

Organizers say attendees can expect unlimited samples of premium bourbons, sparkling wines, and other spirits, alongside live music, food offerings, and a signature fashion show that doubles as inspiration for race-day attire. Guests are encouraged to lean into the tradition—think bold spring looks and statement hats—while moving between tasting stations and runway moments.

The event, hosted by Half Full Events and presented in part by iHeartMedia, has grown into both a social and charitable fixture. Proceeds benefit the Iroquois Steeplechase, which in turn supports Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, tying the celebration to one of Middle Tennessee’s most recognized philanthropic efforts.

Ticket tiers range from general admission to VIP experiences, with early entry, exclusive seating, and added amenities available at higher levels. The festival is strictly 21 and over. Find tickets here.

