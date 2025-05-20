Borobox is a New Video and Photography Co-Op Studio

Emmy-nominated video and commercial director Patrick Tohill, a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University, has opened a 3,000 square foot video and photo studio located called Borobox at 10825 Karo Road in Christiana, Tennessee. This space is now available for rental.

Flooded with natural light through two 12-foot by 12-foot glass garage doors and skylights, the studio also has professional lighting available for rental.

Tohill’s goal is to provide a rental space to help young creatives get started, something like a co-working office space or incubator. The cutting-edge space offers the most current design and equipment, including a 20 x 15 x14 foot Cyclorama wall, an in-house sound system, a green room, a make-up room, a full kitchen, and a loft conference room.

The smoke-free space does allow food and catering, but any alcohol must be served by a licensed vendor.

Working in Nashville, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and New York, Tohill has created videos for musicians such as Jelly Roll, Dolly Parton, The Chainsmokers and other high-profile, top-40 artists.

Borobox is another step in his desire to develop young talent. Through his Monda Company, he also helps young artists and writers, as well as small businesses in the media business, get their ideas off the ground. His goal is to drive more creative development in the local community.

“He enjoys collaborating with talented artists to create compelling content that entertains viewers and leaves them with an emotional connection to the video they are watching,” says his LinkedIn page.

Known for his innovative vision, Tohill told Tennessee Highlighter, “I push myself, my crew, and even my artists to give it all they have in order to collectively create something unique. As I continue, I’ve learned that sometimes failure is something to embrace because it forces me to think on my feet. A lot of times some of our best work on set comes from an unfortunate moment where we have to adapt.”

He started his business with a leap of faith and no gigs booked, Tohill told Nashville Voyager. “As soon as I had [a Canon DSLR camera that could shoot 1080p video], I hit up a friend of mine, Michael Logen. He’s an incredible singer, songwriter. I offered to shoot his video for free and he actually bought a small dolly for me in return. We used it for the shoot. I then went to another friend and offered the same thing. From there I started pitching these two videos as my “portfolio” and never looked back.”

The Borobox studio offers hourly rental at $100 with a two hour minimum, or monthly memberships. Meeting space rental is extra. There are two membership options: $250 for four hours of usage per month or $750 for sixteen hours of studio rental per month. Membership provides 24/7 access to the facility, $50 off any extra hours per month, and 20% off full and half day rental and all event rentals. Other membership perks include same-day booking, as well as information on workshops and open availability.

