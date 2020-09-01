The response to Boro Bowls has been so overwhelming that owner Tosha Worthen took her business from food truck to a brick and mortar location in less than a year. The food truck pulled out for the first time on June 1, 2019 and their new location opened on July 27 of this year.

“The demand for the product was so high, and came so fast, that we couldn’t fill all the orders out of the food truck,” said Kristin Lannom, who has been with Boro Bowls since the first day of the truck. “She needed a storefront.”

Boro Bowls’ products are made with fresh fruits, vegetables, and grains with no preservatives. They are vegan, gluten free, dairy free and organic.

“Fresh delicious smoothie bowls made to order,” says their Facebook page. “No ice, powders or dyes! No added sugars and local honey!!! “

Their most popular menu item is the OG Acai Bowl, which is filled with acai berry, apple juice, banana, strawberry, blueberry, granola, almond butter, and local honey. Dragon Fruit, Aloha, and Green Monster are three other bowl options. Additions to these bowls include Nutella, mini chocolate chips, chai seeds, hemp seed, toasted coconut, kiwi, and bee pollen.

Smoothies are also offered. Five options include Acai, Dragon Fruit, Green Monster, Aloha, and Kid’s which is a simple blend of banana and strawberry. Apple Juice or Coconut Milk are used as the base for their smoothies, instead of milk or yogurt.

Paradise Lemonade is made with lemons fresh squeezed on site, organic cane sugar, and pitaya. Pitaya is another name for dragon fruit. Dragon fruit has a light and bright taste that enhances the flavors of other fruits like bananas and mangos.

Worthen and friends cleaned up the space and she created the interior design. While she hired a company to paint, build the counter and wood divider between the front and back of the space, Worthen pulled the plaster off the walls exposing the brick underneath. She also designed and built the tables. Everything has a very simple, natural look and feel.

“I’m so happy they opened up a store right on the square,” said customer Hanna D. on Yelp. “It’s super easy to get to, plenty of parking, and conveniently located right next to where I exercise (so I’m sure I’ll be visiting them often) …The staff was quick and friendly, and the store also offers free WiFi. COVID-19 precautions are being followed, as well…One of my favorite things about this business is their hours…I work out after my work day and that’s when I want a smoothie the most–after exercising. I am forever thankful that this place doesn’t close until 7pm!”

Boro Bowls

123 South Church Street

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Phone Numbers: 629-201-6953 and 629-772-3108

Facebook: www.facebook.com/BorobowlsTN/

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 7:00 am until 7:00 p.m.