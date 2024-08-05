Boro Beach Begins ‘Back to School’ Hours This Week

As school resumes for local students, hours for Murfreesboro’s Boro Beach will change. Starting this Wednesday, August 7th, Boro Beach begins its back to school hours.

Back to School Boro Beach Hours August 7 through September 4

Monday, Wednesday, Friday

8-10 am Lap Swim

8-9 am *Shallow Water Exercise

9-10 am *Gentle Joints

8-10 am Lap Swim

8-9 am Shallow Water Exercise

9-10 am Deep Water Exercise

10 am-12:45 pm **Tot Time from August 8-22 only

4-6:30 pm Open Swim from August 7-September 2 only

8 am-4:30 pm Lap Swim

10 am-4:30 pm Open Swim

1-6 pm Lap Swim

1-6 pm Open Swim

*Water exercise classes my be inside depending on weather and instructor’s preference.

** For kids ages 0-5 with paying adult. ONLY the kiddie play feature and splash pad will be open.

Daily Admission Information

Admission: $7 adults; $5 youth, senior, military

$7 adults; $5 youth, senior, military Season Passes: $120 adults; $100 youth, senior, military; $275 family

Boro Beach will host a Labor Day Pool Party on Monday, September 2nd at 10 am. There will be fun and games to celebrate the end of summer.

Boro Beach is located at 2310 Memorial Boulevard, Murfreesboro.

