Boorito Returns to Chipotle Restaurants for Halloween 2022

Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ Chipotle Mexican Grill today announced Boorito, the brand’s longest-running tradition, will return as an in-person event at U.S. restaurants on October 31.

The brand teamed up with artist and creative director Pablo Rochat to create a special trailer that celebrates the 22nd year of Boorito:

Boorito Is Back IRL

Fans who sign up for Chipotle Rewards and visit a Chipotle restaurant in the U.S. on October 31 from 3pm local time to close while dressed up in costume can receive a $6 entrée.1 To get in on Chipotle’s spookiest offer of the year, fans can join Chipotle Rewards by visiting: www.chipotle.com/rewards. On Halloween, Chipotle Rewards members can redeem the offer in restaurant by:

Opening the Chipotle app Tapping “SCAN” Scanning their Chipotle Rewards member ID at the register

Boorito Is On BeReal

To celebrate Boorito’s return to Chipotle restaurants, the brand is launching “BooReal” on BeReal, Gen Z’s new favorite social media platform that gives users a short 2-minute deadline to post whatever is happening in their day. Participants will have the chance to win one of 10 Free Burritos for a Year prizes2.

Fans can enter for a chance to win by:

Taking a BeReal photo in costume at a Chipotle restaurant on October 31 and posting it on BeReal with the hashtag #booritosweepstakes Sharing their BeReal to Instagram Stories by tagging @chipotle and adding #booritosweepstakes

Fans can also send an email with “BooReal Sweepstakes” in the subject line to [email protected] for a chance to win.

Cash App For Costumes

Chipotle is giving away extra cash to Chipotle Rewards members for Halloween with Cash App2. A total of $25,000 will be up for grabs through October 27. Fans can enter for a chance to win by:

Signing up for Chipotle Rewards

Following @ChipotleTweets

Dropping their $cashtag with #ChipotleBoorito as a reply to Chipotle’s tweet announcing each giveaway on October 13, 20, 25, or 27

Chipotle will give away a total of $5,000 each day on October 13, October 20, and October 25. With last-minute costume shoppers in mind, the brand will double down and give out a total of $10,000 in cash on October 27.

“Boorito is all about having fun with your friends and enjoying real food in our restaurants,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer at Chipotle. “After two years of celebrating virtually, we’re leveling up the in-person experience with fun activations on social that will help bring fans together on Halloween.”

1 Chipotle Rewards members in costume who scan their Rewards member ID receive one (1) entrée item for US$6/CAN$7 in restaurant at participating U.S./Canada locations. Valid only on 10/31/22 beginning at 3:00 pm local time through restaurant closing; redemption is subject to availability. Not valid on digital, delivery or catering orders. Limit: one (1) per costume. Extra cost for guacamole (except for veggie entreés), queso, extra meat or other modifiers. Taxes, gratuities and any sides are not included and are the responsibility of the customer. Restrictions may apply to use with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Determination of what qualifies as a costume will be at the sole discretion of restaurant staff. Additional restrictions may apply.

2 NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of CAN, 50 U.S. & D.C. who are 13 years of age or older with a BeReal and Instagram account. Promotion Period: 10/31/22 12:01 am PT – 11:59 pm PT. See Official Rules at chipotle.com/booreal for free entry method, how to enter, additional eligibility restrictions, prize descriptions/restrictions/ARV’s, odds, Chipotle’s license rights and complete details. Sponsor: CMG Strategy Co., LLC. Not sponsored, endorsed or affiliated with BeReal or Instagram.

3 NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C. who are 18 years of age or older and have a Chipotle Rewards account, Cash App account, & Twitter account. Promotion consists of four (4) “Giveaways” occurring between 10/13/22 at 12:01 am PT and 10/27/22 at 11:59 pm PT. Giveaways will be announced on Twitter account @ChipotleTweets during the Promotion Period. See Official Rules at chipotle.com/costume for how to enter, giveaway schedule, additional eligibility restrictions, prize descriptions/restrictions/ARV’s, odds and complete details. Sponsor: CMG Strategy Co., LLC.