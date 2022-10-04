Tuesday, October 4, 2022
Bono Bringing Book Tour to Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium This November

By Donna Vissman
Bono announced a book tour for his memoir titled SURRENDER: 40 Songs, One Story.

Only 14 cities are on the book tour including a stop in Nashville at The Ryman on November 9th at 8 pm. The book will be released on Tuesday, November 1st.

“I miss being on stage and the closeness of U2’s audience,” said Bono in a release. “In these shows I’ve got some stories to sing, and some songs to tell … Plus I want to have some fun presenting my ME-moir, SURRENDER, which is really more of a WE-moir if I think of all the people who helped me get from there to here.”

Each of the book’s 40 chapters is named after a U2 song. In addition, Bono has also created 40 original drawings which will be featured throughout the book. In his unique voice, Bono takes readers from his early days growing up in Dublin, including the sudden loss of his mother when he was 14, to U2’s journey to become one of the world’s most influential rock bands, to his more than 20 years of activism dedicated to the fight against AIDS and extreme poverty.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 7th at 10 am. Buy tickets here. 

