Bonnaroo organizers announced, via social media, the festival will require attendees to provide proof of receiving complete doses of the COVID-19 vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test to attend the festival. Bonnaroo takes place September 2 – 5.

“The safety of our patrons and staff is our number one priority. As such a full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test will be required to attend Bonnaroo 2021. Bonnaroo strongly encourages vaccination. The last day to receive the second shot of Moderna or Pfizer, or a single dose of Johnson and Johnson is Thursday, August 19th,” even organizers posted on Facebook.