Bonnaroo Co-Founder Dies Days Before Festival

Jonathan Mayers, a co-founder of the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival and a longtime creative force behind one of America’s most beloved music events, has died. The news was shared in a heartfelt statement posted by Bonnaroo organizers on Facebook.

“Our hearts are extremely heavy as we mourn the loss of one of our Co-Founders, Jonathan Mayers,” the statement reads. “For more than a decade Jonathan was a creative force behind this festival that so many of us have held near and dear to our hearts now for more than twenty years.”

The post also announced that a tree will be planted in Mayers’ honor on “The Farm,” the festival’s permanent site in Manchester, Tennessee. “As a very small token of our appreciation for what he contributed to Bonnaroo, we will plant a tree in his honor on The Farm,” the statement continued. “Our thoughts are with Jonathan’s family and friends during this very difficult time.”

Founded in 2002, Bonnaroo quickly grew from a grassroots gathering into an iconic and influential music festival in the United States. Known for its eclectic lineups, camping culture, and emphasis on community and sustainability, Bonnaroo has hosted major acts from Paul McCartney to Radiohead to Kendrick Lamar.

Mayers played a key role in shaping the festival’s unique character and inclusive spirit. His vision helped foster an environment where fans could come together to enjoy music, art, and a sense of shared belonging.

“This weekend we celebrate Jonathan by doing the two things we know best to do in our favorite place on the planet,” the statement concluded. “Spreading love and radiating positivity. Thank you, Jonathan. This one’s for you.”

Further details about Mayers’ death have not yet been publicly released.

