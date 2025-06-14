Bonnaroo Cancels Remainder of Festival Due to Weather

Due to a weather forecast predicting significant and steady precipitation this weekend, the remainder of the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival has been canceled, organizers announced.

In a message on social media, event organizers say the forecasted weather will “produce deteriorating camping and egress conditions in the coming days.”

Bonnaroo shared refund information on its social media platforms as well, stating that all 1 Day Friday, Saturday and Sunday admission tickets purchased via Front Gate Tickets will be refunded. All 4-Day Admissions purchased via Front Gate Tickets will receive 75% refund and all 4-day camping accommodations purchased via Front Gate Tickets will receive a 75% refund.

The music festival in Manchester on the farm was scheduled for June 12-15, 2025 with three days of entertainment with 150 acts performing. Artist headliners on this year’s lineup included Luke Combs, Olivia Rodrigo, Dom Dolla, Avril Lavigne, Hozier, and more.

