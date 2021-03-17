Bonnaroo Announces “Concerts on the Farm” Series

Bonnaroo organizers are bringing a new series to the farm in Manchester this spring. Titled Concerts on the Farm, it’s a socially distanced event with pods for attendees.

The series will kick-off with Billy Strings on May 28 followed by Jon Pardi with special guest Jameson Rodgers on May 29th and the Avett Brothers are scheduled for a three-day event July 2 through 4.

Via Facebook, Great Stage Park made the announcement about the new series,v”Concerts On The Farm, a socially distanced live music experience beginning this May at The Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, TN! We’re excited to announce live, in-person performances from Billy Strings, Jon Pardi, and The Avett Brothers!”

Tickets will be sold in four-person pods which are eight feet by eight feet and will be socially distanced. Fans are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to make their space more comfortable. For this series, there will be no camping allowed on the farm. Food and beverages will be allowed thru a mobile app.

This Friday, March 19, tickets go on sale with $1 of each purchase to support the Bonnaroo Works Fund.

Purchase your tickets here.