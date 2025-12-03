Bonnaroo Announces 2026 Lineup

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival announced the return of the internationally acclaimed camping festival, taking place June 11-14, 2026, on the 700-acre Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, TN. Sharing on social media, “all your favs in your fav place.”

Bonnaroo 2026 will feature a lineup of top artists performing around the clock across more than 10 unique stages over the four-day festival, with live music and much more through the night and into early morning, including special sunrise sets. This year’s highlights include headline performances from Skrillex, The Strokes, RÜFÜS DU SOL, and Noah Kahan, along with top-billed live sets from GRiZ, Turnstile, Teddy Swims, The Neighbourhood, Role Model, Kesha, and many more.

In addition, Kesha will lead the 2026 Superjam, titled “KESHA PRESENTS: SUPERJÂM ESOTERÍCA: THE ALCHEMY OF POP,” and “Weird Al” Yankovic will be performing a special late-night Saturday set called “Bigger & Weirder Saturday Late Night Roovue.”

Bonnaroo tickets go on sale Friday, December 5th at 10:00 am (CT), exclusively via bonnaroo.com. 2026 ticket options include 4-Day General Admission, 4-Day GA+, 4-Day VIP, 4-Day Platinum, and 4-Day Roo Insider, along with a variety of camping and parking options.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email