Hoax Bomb Threats Prompt Lockdowns At Schools Across Middle Tennessee

UPDATE 11:38 AM: Tennessee Department of Safety has released the following statement:

We are aware of multiple reports of potential threats at schools across the state. Law enforcement, including THP and state Office of Homeland Security agents, are responding to each location out of an abundance of caution. These calls are believed to be hoaxes. Every report is being taken seriously and fully investigated to ensure the safety of students and staff. Safety remains our top priority. We will share updates as more information is confirmed.

UPDATE 11:20 AM: Metro Nashville Public Schools reports that the lockout has been lifted at Antioch High School after the Metro Nashville Police Department determined the threat was a hoax.

UPDATE: 11:10 AM: Franklin Police have determined that the bomb threat was a swatting incident. All lockdowns in the district have been lifted.

BOMB THREAT UPDATE FROM @WCSedu:

“Williamson County students, families and staff,

This morning, two of our high schools were placed on lockdown after receiving threatening phone calls. Our local law enforcement partners, including Homeland Security, responded to the scenes and… pic.twitter.com/vcTp1B9580 — Williamson County Emergency Management Agency (@WCTNEMA) May 11, 2026

ORIGINAL:

Several Middle Tennessee high schools have been placed on lockdown Monday morning as law enforcement agencies responded to bomb threats reported across the region.

The Franklin Police Department said officers are actively investigating a bomb threat called into Franklin High School. The school was placed on lockdown while officers searched the area, with additional updates expected as the investigation continues.

Rutherford County Schools has placed Smyrna, La Vergne and Holloway high schools on lockdown due to the threats.According to WSMV, Metro Nashville Public Schools reports that Antioch High School was placed on lockdown following a phoned-in bomb threat.

Spring Hill Police Department said no threats had been made toward schools within the city, but officers would maintain an increased presence in and around local campuses as a precaution. The department urged residents to remain alert and report any suspicious activity.

Authorities across the region continue investigating the threats. No information indicating any credible danger or reports of injuries had been released as of Monday morning.

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