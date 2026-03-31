Bomb Threat At Murfreesboro Police Department Deemed False

An early morning bomb threat prompted a large police response in Murfreesboro before authorities determined there was no danger.

Dispatchers received a 911 call at 3:58 a.m. claiming a bomb had been placed inside the Murfreesboro Police Department building. The call was later traced to a nail salon in Columbus, Ohio.

K9 units from Middle Tennessee State University Police and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist, conducting a thorough search of the more than 135,000-square-foot facility, both inside and outside.

Officials say no explosive device was found, and an all clear has since been given.

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The investigation into the source of the call remains ongoing.

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