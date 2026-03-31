Tuesday, March 31, 2026
No menu items!
Home Crime Bomb Threat At Murfreesboro Police Department Deemed False

Bomb Threat At Murfreesboro Police Department Deemed False

By
Source Staff
-
0
3
Murfreesboro Police Department

An early morning bomb threat prompted a large police response in Murfreesboro before authorities determined there was no danger.

Dispatchers received a 911 call at 3:58 a.m. claiming a bomb had been placed inside the Murfreesboro Police Department building. The call was later traced to a nail salon in Columbus, Ohio.

K9 units from Middle Tennessee State University Police and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist, conducting a thorough search of the more than 135,000-square-foot facility, both inside and outside.

Officials say no explosive device was found, and an all clear has since been given.

More Crime News

The investigation into the source of the call remains ongoing.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×