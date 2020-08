Terry “Ty” Weldon, 40, of Murfreesboro, was reported missing on August 14, 2020. The last known contact with Weldon was on July 20, 2020.

Weldon’s family stated his disappearance is out of character. Shortly before disappearing, Weldon sent unusual text messages to his sister. Weldon did not have a vehicle when he went missing.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Terry “Ty” Weldon, please contact Det. Cody Thomas at 629-201-5537.