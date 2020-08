Tabiyus Hathaway, 28, of Murfreesboro, was reported missing by his family on July 28, 2020.

According to family, it is believed that he was going to travel to Nashville sometime around the end of May and the beginning of June of this year. Family members have not had contact with him since.

If you have any contact with Hathaway, please check his welfare and notify Murfreesboro Police Department Sgt. James Abbott at (629) 201-5523 or email [email protected].