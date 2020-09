20-year-old Mariah Sue Brackett was last seen in the area of the 1000 block of NW Broad Street in Murfreesboro on September 21, 2020.

Brackett’s boyfriend told police she left saying she was going to stay with a friend for the night. When she didn’t return, he reported her missing. Brackett has been entered into the National Crime Information Center database as a missing person.

Contact Detective Julia Cox at 629-201-5514 or email [email protected]