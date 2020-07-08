Jace Markwez Tyson, 25, (5’7”/155lbs) was last seen at his place of employment on Hixson Blvd. in Lebanon, Tennessee.

His mother last spoke with on June 28. When she checked his apartment, his vehicle was still in the parking lot. His keys were inside the apartment where he normally leaves them. A missing person’s report was filed by his mother with the Murfreesboro Police Department.

If you have any information to as to the whereabouts of Jace Tyson, please contact Detective Julie Cox (629) 201-5514.