The father of 28-year-old Davin King reports he has not heard from or seen his son in more than two weeks.

According to the father, King was living in Murfreesboro, and they usually speak by phone once or twice a month and would go out to eat occasionally. King has since moved out of his place of residence. He has no history of emotional issues or drug abuse.

DAVIN KING

WHITE MALE

28

6’0/220 LBS.

If you have any information of where Davin King can be located, please contact Detective Julia Cox at 629-201-5514.