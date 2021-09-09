Detectives need help identifying and locating the woman who has been stealing packages from the front porches of homes in Murfreesboro.
On September 3, the woman took packages from three homes, located on Hanover St., Sawyer Dr., and Golden Sun Ct. She will pretend to deliver a package, pretend to scan the item with her phone, and then leave an empty box.
The woman has purple hair. On the day of the thefts, she was driving a silver car with a black front fender on the passenger side.
If you can help detectives identify this person, contact Detective Ed Gorham at 629-201-5507 or email tips to [email protected].
