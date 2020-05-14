Detectives are attempting to locate two different people who may be in the Murfreesboro area. Neither has been entered into NCIC as missing. It has been requested that MPD check their welfare to make sure that they are okay, if located.

Detectives are looking for Robert Lee Scruggs, 50, who may be in the Murfreesboro area. He was last seen in Nashville but may have taken a bus to Murfreesboro and could be in the area of a homeless camp in the city.

If you have any information, contact Detective James Abbott at 629-201-5523.

Detectives are also looking for 21-year-old Sara Arroyo-Carpenter. The last time anyone heard from Arroyo-Carpenter was April 23. Authorities say she may have been staying at a local hotel near I-24 in Murfreesboro and she may be with other homeless individuals in the Middle Tennessee area.

