BOLO: Credit Card Fraud Suspect

Detectives are trying to identify the woman who made several purchases with credit card information belonging to a Knoxville victim.

The woman doesn’t have the physical card but has the card info on her phone and pays with a touch free option. She has been seen at the Old Fort Pkwy Kroger.

The woman is suspected to be a part of a credit card fraud ring and is creating credit cards with other people’s info or unlawfully obtaining the credit card info online. She arrives and leaves in a black four-door vehicle.

If you have any helpful information, please contact Det. Jessica Rice at 629.201.5550 or email [email protected].

