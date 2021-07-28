An active murder warrant is currently on file for Apollo Shandale Cantrell, 26, for the fatal shooting of Byrall Webb, at the House of Hummas on Middle Tennessee Blvd. on Saturday, April 24.

Cantrell has managed to allude police for months. He is 5’6″ tall, with black hair and brown eyes. He is known to frequent the Hunt Street area.

If you can assist police in locating Cantrell, contact Detective Richard Presley at 629-201-5615 or email tips to [email protected].