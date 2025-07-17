Bojangles to Bring Electric Vehicle Charging Stations to Most Locations

(July 14, 2025) – Bojangles, the beloved Southern restaurant chain known for its famous breakfast and chicken, biscuits and tea, is taking a bold step toward sustainability and customer convenience. In a new partnership with Smart Big Box, Alyath EV and Energy and Environmental Design Services, Bojangles is set to install turnkey electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at a wide range of locations, making it a first-of-its-kind initiative in the QSR industry.

The charging stations will vary between level two (medium) and level three (high) speed charging efficiency with over 97% uptime, making them ready for drivers when they need it most. There will be a minimum of four charging spots per restaurant.

“Bojangles’ focus is on offering a fast, friendly and convenient experience for our guests, and working with Alyath and Smart Big Box allows us to introduce a new convenience that aligns with evolving customer needs,” said Richard Del Valle, Chief Information Officer at Bojangles. “These top-of-the-line EV chargers will not only improve accessibility for our guests but also help drive an eco-friendlier future.”

Through this initiative, Bojangles aims to cater to the growing number of EV drivers seeking reliable charging options while on the go. The new charging stations will allow customers to power up their vehicles and enjoy Bojangles’ signature menu offerings and hospitality while they wait.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Bojangles to bring fast, reliable and convenient EV charging to their locations nationwide,” said Cristiane Rosul, CEO of Alyath. “This initiative not only benefits EV drivers but also positions Bojangles as a leader in the future of quick-service dining. By integrating high-speed charging with great food, we’re creating a seamless experience that keeps customers moving.

Smart Big Box has contracted with Energy and Environmental Design Services as the exclusive installer and maintenance partner for all EV chargers, ensuring optimal performance and industry-leading uptime.

The rollout of EV charging stations at Bojangles will begin in Q4 of 2025, and fans can expect to take advantage of the EV charging stations to be largely accessible in 2026.

