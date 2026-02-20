Bojangles Reels in the Return of the Bojangler for Lent

The Bojangler Fish Sandwich is returning to Bojangles menus nationwide on Feb. 23, 2026, giving fans of the seasonal favorite another chance to enjoy the crispy, flavorful fish sandwich during the Lenten season. Available for a limited time at participating Bojangles restaurants, the Bojangler is back in both its classic and Deluxe versions, offering guests a bold seafood option from the Charlotte, NC-based chain known for its signature seasoning and Southern-style menu.

What Is the Bojangles Bojangler Fish Sandwich?

The Bojangler features a crispy, panko-breaded Alaskan Pollock filet seasoned with Bo’s Famous Seasoning. It comes topped with a slice of American cheese and served on a toasted bun with Duke’s tartar sauce. For guests looking for a little more, the Bojangler Deluxe adds shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, and pickles for extra crunch and freshness in every bite.

How to Order the Bojangler Fish Sandwich

Both the original Bojangler and the Bojangler Deluxe are available à la carte, as part of a combo, or as a platter at participating Bojangles locations for a limited time while supplies last. Guests can order in-restaurant, through the Bojangles app, online at Bojangles.com, or via third-party delivery services.

Bojangles Bojangler Pricing and Availability

The Bojangler Fish Sandwich hits menus on Feb. 23, 2026, and will be available for a limited time at participating Bojangles restaurants nationwide. Pricing may vary by location, so guests are encouraged to check with their local restaurant or the Bojangles app for details.

