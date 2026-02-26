Bojangles Launches Triple Double Biscuit and New Iced Coffee

Bojangles is giving fans a reason to start their mornings strong with two new menu additions arriving just in time for March Madness 2026. The Charlotte-based chain is rolling out the limited-time Triple Double Biscuit alongside a new permanent Iced Coffee, creating a breakfast combination designed to fuel busy mornings and game-day excitement. More Eat & Drink News

What Comes on the Bojangles Triple Double Biscuit?

The Triple Double Biscuit lives up to its name with a stacked lineup of breakfast favorites on one of Bojangles’ signature made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuits. The sandwich features:

Applewood-smoked bacon

Fluffy scrambled eggs

Bojangles country-style sausage

Melty American cheese

With triple the protein and double the cheese, the biscuit is built for anyone looking for a filling, flavor-packed start to the day. The name draws inspiration from the rare triple-double achievement in basketball, fitting perfectly with the March Madness season.

Bojangles New Iced Coffee Flavors for 2026

Joining the menu as a permanent addition, Bojangles Iced Coffee is available in two flavors:

French Vanilla

Salted Caramel

The smooth, refreshing beverages are served all day, giving guests a convenient way to pair their breakfast favorites with a coffee pick-me-up without making a separate stop. The new Iced Coffee rounds out the Bojangles drink menu and adds an option that complements both morning routines and afternoon cravings.

Why Bojangles Is Going All In on March Madness 2026

The timing of the Triple Double Biscuit launch is no coincidence. Bojangles is leaning into the excitement surrounding the March basketball season with a breakfast lineup that matches the energy of the tournament. Marshall Scarborough, Vice President of Menu and Culinary Innovation at Bojangles, summed up the strategy by calling the Triple Double Biscuit a slam dunk that pairs perfectly with the new Iced Coffee. The promotion taps into fans’ enthusiasm for big moments on the court by delivering equally bold flavors at the breakfast table.

Where to Find Bojangles Locations

Bojangles operates restaurants across the Southeast, with its headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina. Guests can visit the Bojangles website or download the Bojangles app to find the nearest participating location and start ordering the new Triple Double Biscuit and Iced Coffee today.

