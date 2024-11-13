Bojangles Launches Catering on Website

Bojangles, the beloved Southern food brand long celebrated as a go-to for all kinds of gatherings, announced earlier this fall that its catering services are now available through the brand’s website, powered by Olo, a leading restaurant technology provider. Extending its iconic rallying cry, “It’s Bo Time,” to every celebration and gathering occasion – from tailgates and family dinners to corporate meetings and special events – this new offering ensures fans can enjoy their favorite Bojangles menu items with ease, wherever they choose to gather.

Customers will now be able to order catering directly through the website at participating restaurants for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Olo’s seamless ordering process is designed for ease and convenience so customers can quickly browse the menu, select their preferred items and quantities and choose to pick up or opt for delivery on orders of $150 or more. The catering menu includes a variety of fan favorites, from popular breakfast items like its signature made-from-scratch biscuits and Bo Rounds, to staple lunch and dinner items like hand-breaded chicken, sandwiches, fixins and Legendary Iced Tea®.

To celebrate the launch, Bojangles is introducing “Bo Time Moments,” a new feature on the catering launch page where fans can make the case for why Bojangles should cater their next get-together. The portal invites customers to share personal stories of how the iconic chicken and biscuits chain has been part of their favorite celebrations – and select fans with compelling stories will be surprised and delighted to receive catering for their next event courtesy of Bojangles. The brand put “Bo Time Moments” into action by catering a 105th birthday party in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, a family fishing tournament in Wilmington, North Carolina, and a deployment dinner for Columbia, South Carolina’s National Guard, all of which are featured on the site. For the chance to get a special “Bo Time Moment” catered, fans can fill out this form

Earlier this year, Bojangles announced its first official venture into catering in partnership with ezCater, the U.S. leader in food-for-work technology. While more fan-favorite locations will be added soon to Bojangles’ website for catering, guests can already order from nearly 600 locations on ezCater. The streamlined move indicates Bojangles’ widespread commitment to making its food accessible for gatherings of all kinds and celebrating fans at every milestone moment.

Fans can place catering orders directly through the Bojangles website.

Source: Bojangles

